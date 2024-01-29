Police: Woman stabbed in back, leg at gas station Sunday night

CINCINNATI — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed at a gas station just before midnight Sunday evening, police said.

According to Cincinnati officers on the scene, the woman was stabbed in the back and the leg at the Marathon station on West 8th Street in Queensgate.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment; officials have not provided an update on her condition.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect or what may have led to the incident.