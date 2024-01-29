Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiQueensgate

Actions

Police: Woman stabbed in back, leg at gas station Sunday night

marathon stabbing.JPG
Adam Schrand
marathon stabbing.JPG
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 07:27:22-05

CINCINNATI — A woman is in the hospital after she was stabbed at a gas station just before midnight Sunday evening, police said.

According to Cincinnati officers on the scene, the woman was stabbed in the back and the leg at the Marathon station on West 8th Street in Queensgate.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment; officials have not provided an update on her condition.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect or what may have led to the incident.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Homegrown student TV spotlights Hamilton HS on YouTube Middletown police searching for inmate who escaped from transport van FBI warns of increase in financially-motivated sextortion cases

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.