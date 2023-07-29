Police: Woman arrested after allegedly setting school bus on fire in Queensgate

CINCINNATI — A woman has been arrested after allegedly setting a school bus on fire Friday evening in Queensgate, Cincinnati police Lt. Johnathan Cunningham said.

Felicia Treadway, 32, was arrested for the fire. Cunningham said she is facing charges of arson and criminal trespassing.

Just before 8 p.m., firefighters responded to a parking lot on W 5th Street for a school bus that was on fire. The bus was behind the former Queensgate jail building.

The bus fire spread to a detached two-car garage and several cars in the lot in front of that garage, the Cincinnati Fire Department said.

Forty-four firefighters responded to the fire, and it was put out in roughly 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire either, Cunningham said.

CFD said the fire caused $100,000 in damage.