CPD: Man shot, killed in Queensgate early Friday morning

CINCINNATI — A man was shot and killed in Queensgate just after midnight Friday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Police said CPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Gest Street at around 12:10 a.m. Friday morning. When officers got there, they found 32-year-old Ryan Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Cincinnati Fire Department was called in and attempted life-saving measures, but Johnson died from his injuries at the scene.

When a WCPO crew arrived at the scene, several law enforcement officers were investigating in and around the parking lot of a Taco Bell.

Police have not released any further information about the shooting. Police have also not released any information about a possible suspect.