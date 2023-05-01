Watch Now
CPD: Man shot in car on 7th Street Viaduct

Posted at 10:54 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 10:54:24-04

CINCINNATI — A 42-year-old man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting on the 7th Street Viaduct in Queensgate, Cincinnati police said.

The gunman shot the man through the windshield of his car shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday, CPD said.

Police discovered the victim inside his car near Linn Street after the victim lost control and crashed into the guardrail.

The driver was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said he is expected to recover.

Police have not said if they are searching for any suspects.

