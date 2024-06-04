Police searching for driver after man hit, seriously injured

CINCINNATI — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by at least one driver late Monday night in Queensgate, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The individual was hit at approximately 11 p.m. on the Linn Street bridge.

Police said the victim was possibly hit by multiple cars.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

According to CPD, three people stopped to help the man but did not witness the crash.

Police are still searching for the driver.

No information has been released about a possible suspect or the driver's vehicle.

The identity of the victim is unknown.