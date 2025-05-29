CPD: Man arrested at Union Terminal for false grenade threat, causing public panic

CINCINNATI — A man is facing charges after causing panic at Union Terminal overnight, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Police responded to the threat before 1 a.m. on Thursday.
Court documents state that Paul Padilla was at the museum center train station when he told people he had a grenade in his backpack and was ready to pull the pin.
Police were called to the scene, where they said they did not find a grenade.
Padilla was arrested for threatening to commit an offense of violence and causing serious public alarm.
Padilla is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
