Queen City Street Choir elevates voices of those experiencing homelessness while fundraising for aid

CINCINNATI — Expressing hardship through song is how members of the Queen City Street Choir have chosen to use their voices.

“I love to sing it. I love it because I’m a minister as well, so I get a chance to express how I feel in song,” said Maurice Golsby.

Golsby is part of the choir and one of many members who are unhoused.

“This past week has been traumatic. I’ve never experienced nothing like this all at once. Over the years I’ve experienced it. Just a week ago I was up, now I’m down,” he said.

Queen City Street Choir is open to anyone, but most members are unhoused, have experienced homelessness or are experiencing housing insecurity.

The choir started last year and was founded at Christ Church Cathedral. There’s around 60 members in total.

The church provides a hot meal before rehearsal and has partnered with the Freestore Foodbank to provide an on-site social worker each rehearsal. Jason Fishburn started the group after he moved to Cincinnati from Indianapolis, where he directed a similar choir.

“It feels so good to know people support me. They believe in me, that’s such a beautiful feeling people believe in you. I try not to let people down who believe in me so I try to do my best,” Golsby said.

Golsby used to sing with his family in church when he was younger. Now, he sings with his new family.

“It builds my morale,” he said.

Sunday, the choir helped raise money for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

Two choirs come together to raise money for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition. The choir group in the middle is Queen City Street Choir. Most members of this group are homeless, have experienced it, or are housing insecure. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/qo4GCQsKs9 — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) November 13, 2023

“Fluidity and the Queen City Street Choir are doing a joint performance to not only uplift the voices of people who are experiencing homelessness but also to encourage people to get involved in the fight for affordable housing here in Cincinnati,” said Dr. Mark Mussman, director of education at Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition.

The concert raised money for the organization’s education program.

“Music is something that connects all people. Right, so we’re connected through music. It also gives people hope,” Mussman said.

Sunday’s concert was especially meaningful.

“The folks that are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity could have benefited from Issue 24 passing this week. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen,” Mussman said.

The affordable housing initiative, Issue 24, failed. It would have increased the earned income tax to help pay for more affordable housing.

“I was terribly upset. I cried a little bit, and I said God is going to work a way out,” Golsby said.

Golsby said he mailed his ballot and was hopeful it would pass.

“They need more affordable housing period, because people can’t pay not $800, $900 dollars a month for no housing,” he said. “Can’t get people off the street with no affordable housing.”

Golsby hopes to use his voice in a positive way to help people like him.

“Hope it touches them. Makes them want to get out and do something,” he said.

Music gives him hope, and he is hopeful others see his light.

Mussman added the choir helps people feel like they have a community.

“Putting their voices together and sharing their experiences with each other to figure out what ways they can work together to get out of homelessness and get into housing,” he said.

Mussman said they will have a community meeting in December to discuss next steps since Issue 24 failed.

“We don’t want to see people out on the streets because that’s not good for anybody,” he said.