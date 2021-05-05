Pureval, Mann strong frontrunners in Cincinnati mayoral primary

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval and Cincinnati City Councilman David Mann appear to have survived Tuesday's Cincinnati mayoral primary.

As of approximately 10:20 p.m., with 89% of precincts reporting, Pureval led the pack of six candidates with 39.4% of the vote, and Mann followed next behind, with 28.9%

The third in the race, Cecil Thomas, was trailing by more than 10 points, at 16.5%.

The majority of the precincts left to report were located in the city's West Side neighborhoods.

Here was the full breakdown of the results as of this writing:

Aftab Pureval - 39.4%

David Mann - 28.9%

Cecil Thomas - 16.5%

Gavi Begtrub - 9.6%

Raffel Prophett - 3.5%

Herman J. Najoli - 2.2%

Both Pureval and Mann bring to their bids local government and campaign experience, although Mann has served longer and in more various offices.

Hamilton County voters elected Pureval as Clerk of Courts in 2016, two years before a failed bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot. He was re-elected as Clerk of Courts in 2020.

“I am laser-focused on recovery, economic recovery after COVID," he told WCPO last month. "I think if you run for mayor, you should have a plan… it starts with recovery, then into growth."

Mann is a veteran of public service, having served in the U.S. Navy before returning to local politics, both at the local level at City Hall and in Washington in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"There's a lot that's necessary to move this city forward, and I offer my experience, which is critically important because the city is a huge enterprise," he said.

WCPO spoke with all six candidates last month on issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic and recovery, accountability at City Hall, affordable housing, and equity and police reform.