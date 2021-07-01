Public safety forum to be held Thursday night after string of shootings in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati City Councilwoman Betsy Sunderman organized a public safety forum Thursday night in Westwood after a series of recent shootings.

This meeting comes a week after a man was shot and killed in his car and about three weeks after four people, including two children, were shot in Westwood.

"We’ve been getting a lot of phone calls, a lot of emails about this," Sunderman said. "People want to discuss this.”

Sunderman said part of what pushed her to have this meeting was a man at the city's Juneteenth ceremony shouting, "Justice for East Westwood."

"He said, ‘No one’s listening to us. No one’s doing anything,’" Sundermans said. "I will talk to all of the community leaders who are there and at the end we can come up with a game plan. Of course people want to be heard but we don’t just want to listen to them and not do anything about it."

Sunderman will be joined by the head of the Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit, community and church leaders, victim's advocates and more at the forum. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Madcap Education Center in Westwood.