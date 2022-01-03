Prosecutor: Abused baby died of traumatic brain injury

CINCINNATI — Two 19-year-old parents were indicted on murder and child abuse charges on Monday in connection with the Dec. 27 death of their 5-month-old baby.

Shakayla Sams and Donte Farrier face two counts of murder, three counts of child endangering and three counts of felonious assault in the death of Casey Sams and the alleged abuse of another child in their care, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

On Dec. 22, police responded to a 911 call for a domestic violence incident at an apartment in South Cumminsville. When they arrived, they found Casey unresponsive and discovered a 2-year-old child who was severely malnourished with evidence of abuse, Deters said.

Both children were taken to the hospital; Casey died on Dec. 27 and the 2-year-old remains hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Hamilton County coroner's office determined the cause of Casey's death to be a traumatic brain injury.

"It was also determined that Casey had suffered a dislocated neck, subdural hemorrhage and a swollen brain," reads a press release from Deters. "Doctors found additional evidence of abuse, including old and new rib fractures, bruising on top of his scalp and scarring on his leg."

The 2-year-old was malnourished and showed evidence of recent injuries, previous injuries that had healed and had a lacerated pancreas.

If convicted of all charges against them, Sams and Farrier face maximum sentences of life in prison.

"This was not a case of neglect by parents too young to understand their responsibilities," said Deters in a press release. "This was a case of active violence perpetrated on babies by two people, the same people who should be protecting them."

Deters said he has charged the parents with the most severe charges his office believes it can prove, but the investigation is ongoing and there could be additional charges in the future.