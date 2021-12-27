Two 19-year-olds charged with murder of infant at the Villages of Roll Hill

CINCINNATI — Two people are now charged with murder after an infant was found dead last week.

On the morning of December 22, officers responded to the report of an unresponsive infant boy in the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill. He was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center.

Cincinnati Police said on Monday in a press release that the infant died and that 19-year-olds Skakayla Sams and Donte Farrier are charged with killing the infant.

Police have not said if the alleged killers are related to the victim.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.



