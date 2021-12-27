Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two 19-year-olds charged with murder of infant at the Villages of Roll Hill

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 5:35 PM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 17:40:51-05

CINCINNATI — Two people are now charged with murder after an infant was found dead last week.

On the morning of December 22, officers responded to the report of an unresponsive infant boy in the 2300 block of Sunnyhill Drive in the Villages at Roll Hill. He was rushed to Cincinnati Children's Medical Center.

Cincinnati Police said on Monday in a press release that the infant died and that 19-year-olds Skakayla Sams and Donte Farrier are charged with killing the infant.

Police have not said if the alleged killers are related to the victim.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.