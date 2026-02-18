Prosecutor: 3 charged for alleged financial exploitation of elderly Cincinnati woman totaling over $100k

CINCINNATI — Three people have been indicted after allegedly financially exploiting an elderly Cincinnati woman, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich's office.

Pillich said Wednesday the three had been indicted in a "financial exploitation scheme" targeting an 87-year-old Cincinnati resident.

The alleged scheme drained the woman's bank account and left her "living in squalor," according to the prosecutor's office.

The prosecutor's office said Thomas Dukes, 74, and Fray Chaney, 23, of East Price Hill were indicted on charges of theft from a person in a protected class, identity fraud against a person in a protected class and telecommunications fraud. Jennifer Smith, 46, of East Price Hill, was indicted on a charge of theft.

Dukes, Chaney and Smith befriended the 87-year-old woman at church, according to investigators. The prosecutor's office said they obtained power of attorney and withdrew $70,000 from the woman's bank account for personal use.

Investigators said Dukes and Chaney pretended to be the elderly woman and purchased a Tesla online in her name, totaling $52,000. Separately, the prosecutor's office said Smith stole the woman's Cadillac.

According to the prosecutor's office, the estimated total losses are more than $122,000.

The incident came to light when a neighbor noticed "problems at the home" and called a relative of the woman, who showed up and was turned away by Dukes, according to the prosecutor's office. Bank employees also noticed "large sums of money" withdrawn from the woman's account and were worried about her condition when she did in-person banking, the prosecutor's office said.

Concerns were then reported to Hamilton County Adult Protective Services, according to the prosecutor's office, which did a welfare check with police.

“These charges reflect the calculated exploitation of an elderly victim,” Pillich said. “My office will seek accountability for the harm that was done."

The prosecutor's office said all three people have been arrested and their cases are proceeding through the court process. The woman is now receiving care.