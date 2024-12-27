Prosecution: Man flees police, swerves at officer, strikes cruiser in chase

CINCINNATI — A man accused of fleeing from Cincinnati police and intentionally hitting a cruiser during the chase was arraigned on Friday.

The chase happened Thursday around 2 p.m. The prosecution said in court Friday that Marvin Brown fled from police as they were attempting to serve him a warrant for aggravated robbery.

Brown drove through two sets of stop sticks and in one instance, Brown swerved to try and hit an officer who was deploying the stop sticks, according to the prosecution.

Brown then struck a police cruiser, and the chase ended when he crashed the car he was driving into a building in the 900 block of Harrison Avenue.

The officer in the cruiser was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

Brown did not appear in court Friday, however, a judge set his bond at $220,000. He was charged with assault, trafficking drugs, resisting arrest and having weapons under disability.

The prosecution said Brown has six prior felonies.

A grand jury report on the case is set for Jan. 6.