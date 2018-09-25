Price Hill needs ShotSpotter to curtail gun violence, victim's sister says

CINCINNATI – A woman who lost her brother to gun violence in Price Hill wants the city to bring ShotSpotter technology to that neighborhood.

Amie Thompson says it's time the city takes steps to curtail the gun violence that killed her brother, Brian, and other family members there.

“I feel like I am my brother's keeper and somebody has to keep fighting for him, even though he can't do it himself," Thompson said.

ShotSpotter is the technology used by police to pinpoint gunshots with microphones and soundwaves. It’s been in use in Avondale since August 2017, and police and residents there say it has been effective in cutting down on gun violence and leading to arrests.

Victims’ families tell WCPO that something has to change in Price Hill after a recent string of shootings. A community outreach advocate, Pastor Peterson Mingo, agrees. Mingo meets with families like Thompson's after every fatal shooting.

"That area has definitely been picking up in gun violence over the last two, three weeks. A month even," Mingo said.

Thompson’s brother was killed on Storrs Street more than six years ago - on June 24, 2012 - but she still grieves. Thompson says there were dozens of people on scene when Brian was shot, but his killing is still unsolved.

She said Brian, a 27-year-old father of two, was “always smiling” and “a proud father."

Thompson said she has lost other family members to gun violence, too.

"There's been four or five people in my family who have been shot and were all innocent, so it's scary," she said.

Thompson said ShotSpotter is needed to cut down on crime in general in Price Hill.

"Not only are they going to be tracking the gunshots, but wherever those gunshots are going to be is where the drugs and the violence and all the crime's going on," she said.

Cincinnati City Council would have to approve the $235,000 needed to implement the system in Price Hill. Mingo said it would be important step for that neighborhood.

"How much is a person's life worth?” Mingo said. “How much can we say we can't afford this? We have to afford to be safe."