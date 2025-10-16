Wayfair to close Erlanger warehouse in 2026, lay off over 200 employees

ERLANGER, Ky. — Wayfair said it plans to close its Erlanger warehouse next year, resulting in 215 employees being laid off.

In a WARN Notice Report, the company said the plant at 1600 Donaldson Hwy will close on or around Sept. 30, 2026.

The layoffs will begin on Jan. 1, 2026, but occur in a "phased approach" throughout 2026, according to the report.

The company said the layoff is permanent, and none of the affected employees are represented by a union. The report also said bumping rights, or the right to avoid termination by displacing another employee, do not exist.

This is the second Boone County warehouse Wayfair has closed in the last year.

The news comes after the Boston-based furniture and home goods e-commerce company announced the impending closure of its Florence warehouse, which resulted in 218 employee layoffs. Those layoffs have taken place in phases throughout 2025, and the location is set to shut its doors for good on Dec. 31 this year.