Wayfair to close Erlanger warehouse in 2026, lay off over 200 employees

FILE- This April 17, 2018, file photo shows the Wayfair website on a computer in New York. Online furniture seller Wayfair is cutting about 1,650 jobs, or 13% of its global workforce. The restructuring is set to reduce team sizes across the company and seniority in certain roles that will be “rebuild with modified leveling” over this year, CEO and Co-Founder Niraj Shah said. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
ERLANGER, Ky. — Wayfair said it plans to close its Erlanger warehouse next year, resulting in 215 employees being laid off.

In a WARN Notice Report, the company said the plant at 1600 Donaldson Hwy will close on or around Sept. 30, 2026.

The layoffs will begin on Jan. 1, 2026, but occur in a "phased approach" throughout 2026, according to the report.

The company said the layoff is permanent, and none of the affected employees are represented by a union. The report also said bumping rights, or the right to avoid termination by displacing another employee, do not exist.

This is the second Boone County warehouse Wayfair has closed in the last year.

The news comes after the Boston-based furniture and home goods e-commerce company announced the impending closure of its Florence warehouse, which resulted in 218 employee layoffs. Those layoffs have taken place in phases throughout 2025, and the location is set to shut its doors for good on Dec. 31 this year.

