Police: Suspect charged in fatal Mt. Airy shooting, considered armed and dangerous

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Jhonny Jesus Merado-Perez in Mt. Airy on Oct. 12.

Police said they have signed murder charges on 32-year-old Edinson Antoni Guaita Ascanio, who is considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened at approximately 4:00 a.m., when CPD officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Hawaiian Terrace for reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Once officers located the victim, the Cincinnati Fire Department responded and found Mercado-Perez had died.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

