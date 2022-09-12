Police: Suspect hits Mount Healthy police cruiser with stolen car, flees scene in another vehicle

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for a suspect after they struck a Mount Healthy police cruiser, investigators said.

It was around 3 a.m. Monday and the officer involved just finished dropping off a prisoner at the Hamilton County Justice Center. The officer approached the intersection of Ninth Street and Vine Street when he saw a white vehicle driving at a high rate of speed enter the intersection and fail to stop for a red light. Mt. Healthy police said when the officer continued through the intersection, a second vehicle hit the officer's cruiser.

After the impact, the suspect jumped out, fled the scene and took off in a white vehicle, investigators said.

According to police, the SUV was stolen.

Mt. Healthy police describe the suspect as a black man, thin build, approximately 5'10 to 6 feet fall, wearing a white shirt, black pants and white shoes.

The involved officer suffered minor visible injuries as a result of the crash, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Cincinnati Police at 513-852-3040 or to call Mt. Healthy police at 1-513-728-3182.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

