Police: Juvenile injured in shooting near Western Hills Viaduct along I-75

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was injured in a shooting near the Western Hills Viaduct Tuesday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD).

Police said CPD District 3 officers responded to southbound I-75 near the Western Hills Viaduct for a shooting involving a juvenile just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The juvenile's victims are believed to be non-life-threatening, according to police.

CPD did not confirm the age of the juvenile and said no suspect information is available.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

This is a breaking news story. WCPO will update this story when we learn more information.