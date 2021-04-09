Plush family reaches settlement with Cincinnati over teen's wrongful death

The city of Cincinnati has reached a settlement with the family of Kyle Plush, a 16-year-old who suffocated in the back seat of his own van despite making multiple 911 calls for help.

Sgt. Dan Hils, who leads the local Fraternal Order of Police, confirmed wrongful death suit had ended with a settlement in a statement to WCPO on Friday afternoon.

"I can confirm the settlement, and I will also add that it is my strong belief that the settlement was due to failings of the ECC (Emergency Call Center), not the actions of the police officers involved,” he said.

Hils did not disclose the amount of the settlement.

Plush died April 10, 2018, in a parking lot across the street from Seven Hills School, which he attended. The teen, who was unusually small for his age, was taking items out of his minivan that afternoon when he became trapped in the third-row bench seat.

His cause of death would be termed “asphyxia caused by chest compression” by Hamilton County Coroner Lakshmi Sammarco; “positional asphyxiation” by prosecutor Joe Deters. Some mechanism in his van’s seats pressed against his chest until he suffocated and died. Because of his small size and the fact he had become trapped at the end of the school day, no one around him saw him struggling.

But before he died, Plush used the Siri virtual assistant on his out-of-reach iPhone to make two calls to 911. In both, he gasped, cried, described his vehicle and told the 911 call-takers he believed his life was in danger.

The first call-taker at Cincinnati’s Emergency Call Center labeled the call “unknown trouble” and dispatched two police officers without describing the vehicle or telling them of Plush’s stated fears for his life.

The officers drove to the scene but never left their patrol vehicle and did not search nearby parking lots. Plush called again while they were nearby.

The second call-taker accidentally activated a teletypewriter connection meant for callers who are hard of hearing; as a result, the volume of the call was drastically lowered and she did not clearly hear Plush’s voice. She ended the call and never recorded information about it in the CAD system, which froze while she was on the phone.

A recording of the call includes audio of Plush repeatedly attempting to reactivate Siri after Smith stops responding to him.

