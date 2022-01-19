Police: 1 killed in Pleasant Ridge shooting

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood, Cincinnati police confirmed Wednesday.

Officers responded to Montgomery Road at Colonial Ridge Court around 3:15 p.m. and found a man shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police said they believe a suspect connected to the shooting was driving a dark sedan, but could not provide additional information.

While officers are still gathering evidence at the scene, Montgomery Road is open and people who live at Colonial Ridge Court can pass through the area.

This story will be updated with more information when it is received.

