Sheriff: Officer fired shot at vehicle as man fled traffic stop, driving toward officer

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio — An Elmwood police officer fired one shot at a vehicle as a man drove toward him while fleeing a traffic stop Monday night, according to a press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office was called by Elmwood Place's police chief to help with the investigation.

Police said around 11:15 p.m. Monday night, Elmwood police officer Kevin Kelsey initiated a traffic stop at Vine and Maple for an "equipment violation." The officer ran the license plate of the driver, 43-year-old Kacfluis Levy, and learned he was wanted for an open felony warrant for domestic violence.

When Kelsey got out of his cruiser, police said Levy fled on Maple Street for a short distance before he was stopped by a train crossing the road. Kelsey pulled his cruiser up behind the vehicle. Levy then turned his vehicle around and "started traveling towards the Elmwood officer's cruiser," according to the release.

Kelsey drew his service weapon and fired one shot at the vehicle, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in the press release. Police did not provide any details about where the shot traveled or whether it hit anything or anyone.

Levy continued driving and his vehicle was later found at 39 Glendale Road by a Woodlawn officer. He had run from the scene, but was found and arrested after a search, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Levy will be charged with felonious assault and failure to comply to order or signal of a police officer. He was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.