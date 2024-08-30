Person hurt, taken to hospital after tree fell on two homes in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — One person was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on two homes in Pleasant Ridge, according to Cincinnati firefighters.

Fire personnel on scene told WCPO one person was hurt and hospitalized with minor injuries.

Sean LaBahn

In all, five people are displaced from two homes, which were damaged sections of a tree, which appeared to have broken off midway up and lost additional large limbs.

Fire officials said they're still determining the cause, but believe it was weather and wind related. Not long before the damage was reported, Hamilton County was placed under a severe thunderstorm watch.