One in custody after SWAT situation in Pleasant Ridge

CINCINNATI — One man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Pleasant Ridge.

Cincinnati Police said officers responded to the 6000 block of Dryden Avenue near Grand Vista Avenue Sunday evening for the report of a shooting inside an apartment building. Investigators said a person living in the ground floor unit said their upstairs neighbor fired a shot through the floor.

SWAT arrived around 8 p.m. after the suspect failed to exit the building. It turns out the suspect was not in the apartment building.

"The resident believed that they never heard him leave however he got out before the police got there," Cincinnati Police Lieutenant Tim Lanter said. "The resident said no I never heard him get out I heard some movements so it was our belief that he was in there that's why a SWAT team was called out."

Investigators said the suspect was eventually taken into custody after an officer spotted him near Woodford Road and Ridge Avenue around 10 p.m.

The suspect's identity has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

