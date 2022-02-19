Watch
CPD arrest man in connection to Montgomery Road homicide

Hammonds was found dead on Jan. 19
Eric Clajus/WCPO
Cincinnati Police respond to shooting on Montgomery Road at Colonial Ridge Ct.
Montgomery Road shooting
Posted at 7:57 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 07:57:43-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man in connection to the homicide of Terrence Hammonds in January.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kareem Friemoth, 21, on Friday, Feb. 18, according to a statement from the department. Friemoth was arrested on a murder warrant.

Hammons was found dead from a gunshot wound on Jan. 19 in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road. His body was discovered in a parking lot near an apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Hammonds death is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

