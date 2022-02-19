CPD arrest man in connection to Montgomery Road homicide

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man in connection to the homicide of Terrence Hammonds in January.

The Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit and the Fugitive Apprehension Squad arrested Kareem Friemoth, 21, on Friday, Feb. 18, according to a statement from the department. Friemoth was arrested on a murder warrant.

Hammons was found dead from a gunshot wound on Jan. 19 in the Pleasant Ridge neighborhood in the 5700 block of Montgomery Road. His body was discovered in a parking lot near an apartment complex.

Anyone with information on Hammonds death is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

Related | Police release name of Montgomery Road homicide victim