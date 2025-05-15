'Ran its last race' | Big Danger Wheels won't keep on turning in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's wildest summer event has run its course.

Danger Wheel will no longer transform East 12th Street in Pendleton into a low-stakes, high-speed Big Wheel race track.

We reached out to organizers with Danger Wheel to ask why the nearly decade old event will no longer be held, but have not heard back.

"After a decade of insanity and fun, we've decided that Danger Wheel ran its last race in the summer of 2024," the event's website suddenly reads.

All other pages on the website have been removed; there is no mention of the event's end on any of Danger Wheel's social media pages either.

Each year for the past nine years, Danger Wheel has taken place some time in July, featuring Big Wheels sponsored by Huffy, creative obstacles in the race track and plenty of balloons for children to throw at participants. It also provided plenty of food and drink options all around the area of 12th Street and Broadway.

The event was locally organized each year by residents in Pendleton, and proceeds that are gathered by the free-to-attend event benefit the beautification of the neighborhood and programming for future locally organized events.

You can watch some highlights from previous years' festivities below: