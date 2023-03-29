1 airlifted to hospital, another injured after shooting in Pendleton County

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — One person was airlifted and another was taken by EMS to local hospitals after a shooting in Pendleton County.

Kentucky State Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a home on Ruby Ridge Drive at around 3:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found one man shot and another man dealing with a "non-firearm-related" injury to his arm.

The man shot was airlifted to UC Medical Center while the other man was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Pendleton County EMS.

KSP's Dry Ridge post is investigating the shooting.