FEMA assistance now available for Pendleton County residents affected by April flooding

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Residents of Butler and Falmouth can now apply for federal relief following the severe storms and flooding that devastated the area in April.

According to a press release from the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and FEMA, Pendleton County is now eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

Governor Andy Beshear announced on May 1 that Pendleton County would be included in the state’s third request to the federal government for individual assistance related to the floods that occurred from April 4 to 6.

The announcement offered a potential glimmer of hope for residents waiting for relief after their homes and belongings were damaged by flooding in Butler and Falmouth.

Governor Beshear explained that the commonwealth's standard practice is to initially submit requests for the counties that experienced the most severe and easily documented destruction.

Pendleton County is among 24 additional counties that have been added to the list eligible for FEMA assistance.

FEMA assistance options may include grants for temporary housing, such as temporary housing assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs for both homeowners and renters, as well as grants for disaster-related expenses and serious needs. This can cover the repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, moving and storage costs, medical and dental expenses, childcare, and other miscellaneous items.

FEMA assistance may also be provided for repairing or replacing owner-occupied homes that serve as the household's primary residence, including privately owned access routes such as driveways, roads, or bridges.

Those seeking assistance must apply for FEMA aid by June 25, 2025.

There are several ways to apply for assistance, including:



Online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center. To find a center close to you, visit fema.gov/DRC, or text DRC with your Zip Code to 43362 (Example: "DRC 29169").

Use the FEMA mobile app.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. It is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

According to the release, applicants are advised to keep their contact information updated with FEMA, as the agency may need to schedule a home inspection or request additional information.