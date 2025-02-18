Cincinnati business Sweet Sistah Splash celebrates heritage, builds bridges between communities

CINCINNATI — Nestled on the corner of 13th and Sycamore, Sweet Sistah Splash stands as a vibrant testament to cultural collaboration and creativity. This unique establishment showcases a diverse array of artistic expressions and products from dozens of women and Black-owned businesses.

"The splash indicates different sweet sisters bringing our businesses together," said Nzingha Byrd. "So we splash together, and we make all of these beautiful colors that you see around."

This colorful representation reflects the community's commitment to inclusivity and support for local entrepreneurs. Inside the shop, visitors are immediately immersed in art and culture.

"We have been Afrocentric and multicultural from the very beginning, and we don't try to hide that," Byrd said.

She is a "lover of history and someone who always wanted to explore my culture in a deeper way. I'm trying to wear that on my sleeve."

Learn more about Byrd and her business here:

Cincinnati business celebrates heritage, builds bridges between communities

The shop aims to create a welcoming atmosphere for all.

"We love for individuals to walk past our shop and to look through our doors and to know that this is a place of culture," Byrd said.

I asked her about how that connects with someone who may not feel that pull of history and culture.

"We make culture cool," said Byrd. "That was something that we learned early on."

This approach to blending contemporary style with traditional roots has allowed the shop to resonate with a younger audience.

One of the highlights of Sweet Sistah Splash's events is the "Afro Swag Hair and Fashion Show."

"We actually create sculptures out of hair. We use the body as a canvas, and we bring hair and culture to life," Byrd said.

Byrd also emphasizes the importance of connecting to Africa, organizing trips to Ghana.

"Taking people back to Africa has been a life-changing experience, not just for myself, but for the people that I bring," she said. "To actually be able to take that journey, and to watch people touch the land that their ancestors were taken from, to watch people go to these historic landmarks, like the last bastion and the slave castles. To see the emotion that comes up for individuals as they make that reconnection to their roots and to their culture."

Looking forward, Byrd hopes to expand these efforts.

"I would love to take 10 to 20 teens from Cincinnati," she said. "We have a school that we work with in Ghana, and I want to bring youth from both communities together for a full-out cultural exchange."

This initiative signifies a commitment to fostering understanding and unity among young people.

What began as a small Cincinnati store is rapidly transforming into a beacon of cultural exchange and connection. Sweet Sistah Splash is not just a marketplace; it is a movement intent on celebrating heritage and building bridges between communities.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.