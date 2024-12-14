Third annual Toyz in the Neighborhood drive provides toys, haircuts and more for hundreds

CINCINNATI — Santa and his community helpers brought hundreds of toys to Dohn High School Fitness Center on Saturday for the third annual 513 Toyz in the Neighborhood drive.

The third annual toy drive was hosted by the YUNI Collective and Product of the Project.

With toy prices constantly increasing, mom of three Damonya Smith-Williams said she was looking for a little holiday help.

"I've been through a lot," she said. "The only thing I can do is move forward and make sure my kids are happy every day."

Smith-Williams told WCPO that she was living in a shelter three years ago, and she missed a lot.

"I just like to see that my kids are growing in my face. I missed out on a lot," she said. "So now that I can see my kids growing I just be happy about that."

Organizer Anthony Williams said this effort is about taking on the holidays as a community; leaving no one without a gift or food to eat.

"I know like when I was younger, I would have loved to see something like this going on and you see all the smiles from the kids and the families," he said. "You hear people's stories of what they may or may not be going through for the year with the higher cost of everything. This year is still rising. Something like this is amazing."

He said over the last three years community need has grown, but so has their outreach, with the number of families they've helped doubling from their first year.

Families enjoyed the toy giveaway, free food baskets, pictures with Santa and hair appointments. Smith-Williams said seeing the smiles on her kids' faces is what the holidays are all about.

"As long as we keep our families in the spirit, I believe they’ll stay happy," she said with a smile.