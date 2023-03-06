Watch Now
Police arrest 15-year-old in February shooting that killed 17-year-old, wounded second person

Posted at 3:42 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 15:45:33-05

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with a February shooting that left a 17-year-old dead and a 13-month-old wounded.

Cincinnati police were called to Clearbrook Drive at around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 18 for a reported shooting, police said. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive victim who was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; a second victim was taken by private conveyance to UCMC with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

On March 3, 17-year-old Travion Spraggs succumbed to his injuries and died, police said.

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for the shooting. WCPO does not name juvenile offenders unless they are facing charges as an adult.

