1 adult, 1 juvenile shot in Paddock Hills

Posted at 6:50 AM, Feb 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-18 07:42:58-05

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati Police are investigating a double shooting that took place in Paddock Hills Saturday morning.

Around 5 a.m. police responded to the incident at Clearbrook Drive off Paddock Road.

Police on scene confirmed there were two victims, one adult and one juvenile. Both individuals were transported to the hospital. Currently, there is no word on the extent of their injuries.

Authorities have not commented on the relationship between the victims, or if they have any suspects at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

