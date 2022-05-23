Washington Park releases Summer Cinema schedule

CINCINNATI — Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs and head to Washington Park every Wednesday night for this year's Summer Cinema series.

Starting June 8, movie-lovers will be able to watch (or rewatch) popular family-friendly films while enjoying food and drinks from an on-site bar and food trucks. People can bring their own bags and coolers, but outside alcohol will not be allowed. Washington Park will have Coca-Cola products as well as beer, wine, seltzer and more from local and national companies.

Here's this year's schedule:



June 8: Parent Trap

June 15: Crooklyn

June 22: Legally Blonde

June 29: No movie, FC Pre-Match at the Park

July 6: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade

July 13: No movie, FC Pre-Match at the Park

July 20: Sing-a-long Lion King (1994)

July 27: Pirates of the Caribbean 10-year anniversary

Aug. 3: Inside Out

Aug. 10: Dunkin' Dog Movie Night: Cruella

Aug. 17: Good Burger with Frisch's

Aug. 24: Wizard of Oz

Aug. 31: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Sept. 7: Remember the Titans

Sept. 14: 10 Things I Hate About You

Sept. 21: Encanto

Sept. 28: Black Panther

All movies start at 9 p.m., while food and drinks will be available as early as 7 p.m. For more details on additional activities or events each week, visit Washington Park's Facebook page.

