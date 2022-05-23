Washington Park releases Summer Cinema schedule

CINCINNATI — Grab a blanket or some lawn chairs and head to Washington Park every Wednesday night for this year's Summer Cinema series.
Starting June 8, movie-lovers will be able to watch (or rewatch) popular family-friendly films while enjoying food and drinks from an on-site bar and food trucks. People can bring their own bags and coolers, but outside alcohol will not be allowed. Washington Park will have Coca-Cola products as well as beer, wine, seltzer and more from local and national companies.
Here's this year's schedule:
- June 8: Parent Trap
- June 15: Crooklyn
- June 22: Legally Blonde
- June 29: No movie, FC Pre-Match at the Park
- July 6: Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade
- July 13: No movie, FC Pre-Match at the Park
- July 20: Sing-a-long Lion King (1994)
- July 27: Pirates of the Caribbean 10-year anniversary
- Aug. 3: Inside Out
- Aug. 10: Dunkin' Dog Movie Night: Cruella
- Aug. 17: Good Burger with Frisch's
- Aug. 24: Wizard of Oz
- Aug. 31: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Sept. 7: Remember the Titans
- Sept. 14: 10 Things I Hate About You
- Sept. 21: Encanto
- Sept. 28: Black Panther
All movies start at 9 p.m., while food and drinks will be available as early as 7 p.m. For more details on additional activities or events each week, visit Washington Park's Facebook page.
READ MORE
Adults only outdoor movie screening series coming to downtown Cincinnati
'Turtles All the Way Down,' movie based on John Green bestseller, starts filming in Cincinnati