'There is a fight out in this parking lot every night' | OTR neighbors want nightclub closed after shooting

CINCINNATI — Some Over-the-Rhine neighbors want the City of Cincinnati to take action against a nightclub after a shooting injured four people early Sunday morning.

Residents said they've been dealing with unruly patrons coming and going from Privee on Elm, on the corner of Elm and Findlay streets, for months. Some of the complaints include playing loud music, speeding down the street, drinking outside on the sidewalk, smoking weed outside, leaving garbage on the street and fighting.

"In the middle of the night, it's crazy here," Julie Dawson said. "They break glass, I find broken shoes, half of wigs."

"There is a fight out in this parking lot every night," Alysha Cenzano said.

At around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were injured in an overnight shooting right outside the bar.

Watch our report to see the evidence left behind and hear from frustrated neighbors:

Neighbors want Over-the-Rhine nightclub closed after shooting injures 4

A viewer sent us a picture that appears to show a gun on the ground, right across the street from where the shooting occurred. We confirmed with Cincinnati police that officers found and retrieved the gun, but police are still trying to find out if it was used in the shooting.

After this weekend, some neighbors are afraid the violence will get worse.

"It's terrifying," said Bob Sehlhorst, an OTR resident and small business owner. "What other neighborhood puts up with this stuff? It's ridiculous."

That's why Sehlhorst and other OTR business leaders are petitioning the city to have the nightclub declared a public nuisance and possibly closed down. Meanwhile, residents like Cenzano and Dawson are thinking about moving out.

"I just told her, I'm surprised this incident has not occurred before, because there's been times when I've told my kids to stay away from the windows," Cenzano said.

Privee on Elm is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. We called the business, but couldn't leave a voicemail message. We also sent them a message on social media, but we haven't heard back.