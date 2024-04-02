The Hub OTR closing at end of April, owner announces: 'There’s a life I want to live outside of this'

CINCINNATI — The Hub OTR is closing at the end of the month, its owner Lindsey Swadner announced Tuesday on social media.

"I know this will come as a shock for some- but we’re not moving next door," Swadner said on Instagram. "I have signed off to sell the space with the intention of it being placed in the hands of someone who plans to use it to its fullest extent, who will inhabit the space with the same dreams and energy I had when I first opened years ago."

After operating the bar and music venue for nearly seven years, Swadner said she realized she is "genuinely unhappy here."

"When cities evolve it sometimes leaves us navigating the change in community and we (lose) the root cause of why we are here in the first place ... I just have to be realistic that there’s other places out there in the world that I’m happier in that serve my interests and passions at this point," Swadner said.

Swadner has been outspoken in recent years about an increase in violent crime in the area — even hosting mental health services for OTR's service industry employees after a mass shooting that injured nine people near her bar.

In her post about the bar's closing, Swadner said she loves Main Street but is "not sad about this change in plans."

"I’ve never regretted for a second being here," said Swadner. "I love Main Street more than I can put into words. There’s a life I want to live outside of this- and I can’t say no to it and my happiness anymore and hope y’all understand."

The bar's last day is April 30.