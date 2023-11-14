Taft's Ale House in Over-the-Rhine closing after 8 years of business

CINCINNATI — After eight years of business, Taft's Brewing Company announced Monday that Taft's Ale House in Over-the-Rhine will close later this month.

Taft's said in a release the pandemic, a decline in tourism and an increase in material goods costs contributed to the closure.

"Ownership has self-sustained daily operations of Taft’s Ale House for the past couple of years, and it is clear that our current business model is unable to financially support the location. Our main concern right now is our Ale House team and assisting with future employment however possible," the Taft's ownership team said in its release.

Employees at the Ale House will be given severance, and Taft's said it is offering employment opportunities at their Brewpourium locations and their contract beverage business. Taft's is also looking to refer employees to other businesses in OTR.

Taft's Ale House's last day of operation will be Saturday, Nov. 25. Both of the Brewpouriums in Cincinnati and Columbus will remain open.