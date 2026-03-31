Police: Person seriously injured in stabbing in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — A person was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after a stabbing in Over-the-Rhine, the Cincinnati Police Department said.

Police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Vine Street for reports of a person stabbed shortly before 4 p.m.

There, they found a person, who has not been identified, with a stab wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be serious, police said.

Police said one person of interest has been detained for questioning. They believe the stabbing is an isolated incident, and there is no danger to the community.