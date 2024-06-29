Police: Motorcyclist hospitalized in Over-the-Rhine crash

CINCINNATI — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash in Over-the-Rhine Friday evening, Cincinnati police said.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. police responded to 200 block of W. Liberty Street.

Investigators determined a 41-year-old female driving Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound on W Liberty Street and attempted to turn left on Central Parkway. A 31-year-old male driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on W Liberty Street collided with the Chevrolet Cruze, police said.

The motorcyclist was transported by the Cincinnati Fire Department to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, police said.

The driver and three passengers in the Cruze were utilizing seat belts and were not injured in the crash, police said.

Excessive speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in this crash, police said.

Any witnesses to this crash are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.