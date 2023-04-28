CPD: Man dies in Over-the-Rhine shooting

CINCINNATI — One man is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine, Cincinnati police said.

Officers were called to the area of East McMicken Avenue and Main Street for the report of a man down around 2:18 a.m. Friday.

When police arrived, they discovered a man in his mid 20s with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died, investigators said.

According to CPD, there were no witnesses and they do not have any suspects yet. They also said no shell casings were found on the scene.

The man did not have identification on him.

The investigation is ongoing.

The roadway near the crime scene has been closed for hours. It is unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

