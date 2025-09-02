Police arrest man for 2021 shooting near Grant Park that killed 35-year-old woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man for a 2021 shooting that left a 35-year-old woman dead.

Police said they arrested 24-year-old Diamonte Irby Richard on an open murder warrant on September 1.

Currently, however, Irby Richard appears to only be booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a charge of tampering with evidence, jail records show; court officials told us he would be arraigned on a murder charge later this week.

The shooting happened on September 25, 2021 on East McMicken Avenue near Grant Park. Police arrived just before 5:30 a.m. that morning and found Brandi Turner dead from a gunshot wound.

CPD said that two other people who were shot in the same incident were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in private vehicles.

You can watch our breaking news coverage of the shooting from 2021 below: