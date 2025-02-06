Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Police: 1 person shot on sidewalk on West McMicken in OTR

McMicken otr shooting
De'Jah Gross
McMicken otr shooting
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — One person was shot in Over-the-Rhine Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office arrived on scene not long after the shooting.

Officials have not provided any information about the person shot.

Cincinnati police said one person was shot in the 500 block of West McMicken Avenue.

Police are working to identify a suspect, but have not yet provided any information on who may have been responsible for the shooting.

CPD said the person was shot while outside, on the sidewalk.

That stretch of West McMicken is lined with buildings that house apartments, police said, but officers did not find anyone hurt at any nearby homes.

The shooting is also very near the McMicken playground, a Cincinnati Recreation Commission-maintained play area.

Editor's note: This story previously said the victim was taken to a hospital following the shooting. That was incorrect. WCPO regrets the error.

Watch Live:

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Lakota West 2026 linebacker Cam Thomas announces his commitment to Illinois WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial for a man accused of setting woman on fire in 2023 Fire chief: 1 dead, 2 injured in Milford house fire

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.