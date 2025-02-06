Police: 1 person shot on sidewalk on West McMicken in OTR

CINCINNATI — One person was shot in Over-the-Rhine Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office arrived on scene not long after the shooting.

Officials have not provided any information about the person shot.

Cincinnati police said one person was shot in the 500 block of West McMicken Avenue.

Police are working to identify a suspect, but have not yet provided any information on who may have been responsible for the shooting.

CPD said the person was shot while outside, on the sidewalk.

That stretch of West McMicken is lined with buildings that house apartments, police said, but officers did not find anyone hurt at any nearby homes.

The shooting is also very near the McMicken playground, a Cincinnati Recreation Commission-maintained play area.

Editor's note: This story previously said the victim was taken to a hospital following the shooting. That was incorrect. WCPO regrets the error.