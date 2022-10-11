Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

Police: 1 hospitalized after early morning OTR shooting

One person was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on East McMicken Avenue in OTR.
OTR shooting McMicken.PNG
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 05:56:15-04

CINCINNATI  — A man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Cincinnati police were called to 48 East McMicken Avenue for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, police said they found a man in his 30s or 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, he is in stable condition.

Police said they do not have any suspect information and it seems that there were no witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE
14-year-old charged with OTR murder: Judge denies lawyers' request for supervised release
New surveillance cameras, expanded targeted patrols: City leaders look at solutions after OTR shooting
Cincinnati mayor, police met with OTR business owners to discuss safety concerns in the area

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Ohio Senate debate with Tim Ryan, JD Vance descends into attacks Graeter's brings back Chunky Chunky Hippo flavor for limited time Cincinnati expands public alert system to include emergency notifications

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch start to finish on WCPO 9, the official TV station of the Blink Parade!