Police: 1 hospitalized after early morning OTR shooting

CINCINNATI — A man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Over-the-Rhine.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Cincinnati police were called to 48 East McMicken Avenue for the report of a person shot. When they arrived, police said they found a man in his 30s or 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was quickly taken to the hospital.

According to investigators, he is in stable condition.

Police said they do not have any suspect information and it seems that there were no witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

14-year-old charged with OTR murder: Judge denies lawyers' request for supervised release

New surveillance cameras, expanded targeted patrols: City leaders look at solutions after OTR shooting

Cincinnati mayor, police met with OTR business owners to discuss safety concerns in the area