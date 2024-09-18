Over-the-Rhine's Wodka Bar seemingly closes 1 month after owner opens new restaurant

CINCINNATI — A bar along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine has seemingly shut down.

Wodka Bar, located at 1200 Main Street, has permanently closed, according to its Google and Facebook business listings. Wodka Bar has yet to make an official announcement about the closure or given any reasoning.

The bar, which celebrated its five-year anniversary in May, has also made its website private.

The closure comes after Sarah Dworak, Wodka Bar's owner, opened her third restaurant industry venture, Sudova, on Court Street in August.

Dworak told WCPO 9 in July that Wodka Bar would be stopping its dinner service and return to its roots as a cocktail bar.

WCPO 9 has reached out to Dworak for further comment on Wodka Bar's closure. We are awaiting a response.