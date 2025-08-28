Outdoor adventure brand started by Cincy native to open brick-and-mortar spot in OTR

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati-based brand focused on adventure in the outdoors that launched in January has opened a brick-and-mortar shop in Over-the-Rhine near Ziegler Park.

We Outside is focused on connecting Black and brown communities to the outdoors through planned excursions, community-focused events and nature-based activities.

The movement is founded by Sierra Hayden, a Cincinnati native who has also done work connecting the Queen City's youth with outdoor activities and work opportunities through the Green Team Youth Workforce Development Program for Groundwork Ohio River Valley and nonprofit Brick Gardens.

We Outside's physical location occupies 207 Woodward Street, a location that excited Hayden because of its proximity to Ziegler Park and people in the neighborhood.

"I wanted to redefine what it means to be 'outdoorsy' — that it's not just about hiking or camping, but about joy, culture and belonging," Hayden said in a press release. "Creating a physical home for We Outside was necessary, because it's not only a place for activities, but a community hub where people can connect, share resources and discover what's already happening in this amazing city. We want everyone to feel they have a place to start and a space where they belong."

In the past, We Outside has led group hikes and nature walks throughout green spaces in Cincinnati, ski trips to Perfect North slopes and more. The evening of August 28, We Outside will host "Blerd Clerb," a book club-type gathering focused on reading and conversations on climate, environment and the outdoors.

For those who may not want to jump into the outdoors both feet first yet, the shop will have sustainable retail items to peruse, including "culturally relevant seeds," books, apparel, outdoor gear and more. New seasons will also bring new items to check out in the shop, Hayden said.

In the future, Hayden said she hopes to add a gear library to the space to provide access to outdoor equipment, tools and wearables that will be able to be borrowed. The goal of the library is to break down barriers and make outdoor experiences more accessible for everyone, Hayden said.

We Outside is a tiered membership-based organization, but membership packages range in cost from totally free up to $50 per month. In an effort to make events accessible for everyone, there are also pay-what-you-can tickets available.

The shop is open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. Information about events and how to get tickets are all online.