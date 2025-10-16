Ohio lawmakers reintroduce bill to ban hair discrimination in schools

CINCINNATI — Ohio lawmakers have reintroduced legislation aimed at protecting students from hair discrimination in schools, marking the second attempt to pass comprehensive protections for natural hairstyles and textures.

House Bill 415, known as the C.R.O.W.N. Act, had its second hearing on Wednesday and would ban hair discrimination in K-12 schools based on texture or protective styles like braids and locs.

"The American Civil Liberties Union reported that Black students, who make up only 15% of the U.S. public school student population, account for 45% of all school suspensions related to hair being cited as a dress code violation," said Shayla Favor, Franklin County Prosecutor. "Discrimination based on hair texture or protective style is, in fact, discrimination based on race."

According to Favor's testimony, students have been sent home from school because their protective braids or twists were deemed violations, excluded from extracurricular activities, sports and graduation ceremonies, or forced to cut their hair or undo their braids on the spot.

"Together, we're saying loud and clear: your natural hair should never limit your opportunities in school, the workplace, or anywhere else in our state," State Rep. Juanita O. Brent (D-Cleveland) said in a statement.

Kari Bello, CEO of The Braid Initiative, a program teaching youth how to braid, said students should be able to express themselves through their natural hair.

"I think it's very important that kids have their own aesthetic, their own sense of style, and it helps to give them confidence," Bello said.

Bello worked as a hairstylist for years before starting the program and would braid college students' hair. Some students would express hesitation about wearing their natural hair because it wasn't "professional".

The Braid Initiative operates as a seven-week program in partnership with the Hamilton County Youth Employment Program, providing paid vocational training opportunities for youth in the Hamilton County area. Students can even earn state certification through the program.

Students meet four days a week, and Bello said the results are evident in their rapid skill development. Kasiah Bostic joined the winter session in January and quickly mastered the techniques.

"I think that there is a stigma surrounding what hair is considered professional and what hair is not considered professional, and if that's trickling down into our schools, I don't think that's acceptable," Bello said. "I think that regardless of how you wear your hair, you can still be professional, you can still work hard, and you can still be a good person."

Cincinnati is the second city in the country to pass an ordinance with such protections in the workplace.

The bill now awaits a third hearing in the House Education Committee.