OTR International Film Festival kicks off Thursday, focuses on stories about diversity

CINCINNATI — The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival kicks off tomorrow, and the festival is celebrating stories of diversity, difference and shared humanity across its three days.

The film festival runs from July 6 to July 8 and includes screenings at Cincinnati Music Hall, The Art Academy of Cincinnati, The Woodward Theater and more.

Through its screenings and events, the festival is focused on giving a voice to the voiceless and telling untold stories. LADD, a leading disability services and advocacy organization, hosts the annual festival in an effort to reframe how the world sees disabilities.

More than 50 films are shown at the festival, including shorts, feature-length films, documentaries and more. To watch trailers for the festival's films, click here.

Over the course of its three days, the festival is also holding multiple events, discussions and panels, including kicking off the festival with an open casting call for performers with disabilities at the Ensemble Theater prior to the Opening Night Gala at Music Hall. Those who audition will be considered for future film roles.

Friday night, actors and father-son duo Emilio Estevez and Martin Sheen are speaking at a sold-out discussion. The duo will be speaking about their work, as well as their family life and roots in Ohio during the "fireside chat."

The discussion will be moderated by Film Cincinnati's Kristen Schlotman and OTRIFF program director TT Stern-Enzi.

The festival finishes Saturday night with a Wrap Party and Awards Presentation at Woodward Theater.

To purchase tickets to any of the festival screenings, click here. For those that can't make the in-person screenings themselves, you can also participate in the virtual festival by purchasing and watching screenings online.

