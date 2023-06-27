Father-son duo Martin Sheen, Emilio Estevez to participate in discussion during OTR Film Festival

CINCINNATI — Father-and-son duo Martin Sheen and Emilio Estevez will participate in a discussion during the Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, Film Cincinnati announced.

The two actors plan to discuss their work, as well as their family life and roots in Ohio during the "fireside chat" Friday, July 7. Estevez actually came to Cincinnati for a screening of his movie "The Way" in 2012. Since then, he's made the Queen City home.

"I stayed here with my son for three days, and I started to fall in love with Cincinnati. And that was sort of the beginning of my next pilgrimage," Estevez said about the city one month ago. "And I've since become a resident — this is my adopted city."

Sheen, on the other hand, lived not too far away. Born Ramon Antonio Gerardo Estevez, Sheen grew up in Dayton. He later moved to New York City, where he began working as an actor.

"I am elated that I’m finally able to get my mom and pop back to Cincinnati after all these years. The last time I was able to get Martin to the city was on our nationwide press tour for our film, 'The Way,'" Estevez said in a press release.

The discussion will be moderated by Film Cincinnati's Kristen Schlotman and OTRIFF program director TT Stern-Enzi.

"We are thrilled to host an evening with these icons, it’s been a dream of ours for over a decade," Schlotman said. "We are also proud to continue our collaboration with the Over-The-Rhine International Film Festival which enables us to bring these exciting opportunities for both film and inclusion to our community."

The event follows OTR Film Festival's "pay what you can" rule, so while tickets are required guests can pay what they deem fit. For more information, click here.

READ MORE

'This is my adopted city': Emilio Estevez on his movie returning to theaters, Cincinnati becoming his home

In Vanity Fair interview, Emilio Estevez reflects on Cincinnati as 'Paris of the Midwest'