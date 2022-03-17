One dead in early morning OTR shooting
CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday morning.
Cincinnati police were on the scene on East 13th Street around 4:00 a.m. The crime scene unit arrived around 5:30 a.m.
Officers have not identified the victim or released any information about a suspect.
