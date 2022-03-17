Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnatiOver-the-Rhine

Actions

One dead in early morning OTR shooting

East 13th street shooting
Jay Warren
East 13th street shooting
Posted at 6:00 AM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 06:00:01-04

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a shooting in Over-the-Rhine early Thursday morning.

Cincinnati police were on the scene on East 13th Street around 4:00 a.m. The crime scene unit arrived around 5:30 a.m.

Officers have not identified the victim or released any information about a suspect.

More local news:
Raiders fan finally meets Bengals fan who saved his life Vigil to be held for Hamilton woman missing more than 2 months Coroner: 2 dead in Newport, police investigating

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.