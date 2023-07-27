New Over-the-Rhine cafe to specialize in Colombian coffee, specialty cocktails

CINCINNATI — A new coffee shop specializing in Colombian coffee is coming to the heart of Over-the-Rhine.

Coffia, located on E 13th Street across from Homemakers Bar, is holding its soft opening on Saturday, July 29 at 8 a.m. The shop also has a grand opening planned for Thursday, Aug. 3 that will have a DJ, free drinks and light bites.

The coffee shop is owned by Colombian native Christian Gonzalez. Gonzalez moved to the U.S. six years ago and settled in New York before relocating to Cincinnati with his wife. After relocation, Gonzalez said he felt inspired to bring a piece of home to the Queen City.

"I was drawn to Over-the-Rhine for its variety of art and culture," Gonzalez said. "I want Coffia to be a place where people from all different backgrounds can mingle and learn about each other."

Gonzalez will be serving fresh Colombian coffee, as well as beer and specialty cocktails, some of which will incorporate coffee. Outside of drinks, Coffia will have sweet and savory treats, croissants and other baked goods.

"Coffee is not just beans," Gonzalez said. "It's an entire process and I want to represent that. Coffia is about love for art, love for coffee and love for people. It's about sharing our culture."

The design of Coffia is also set to represent Colombian culture in multiple ways. The interior was designed to look like the jungle and feature bright, neon colors and a variety of plants. Gonzalez had help from New York-based artist Alejandro Munera.

Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC said they're excited for Coffia to open, as well as increasing the amount of diversity and minority-owned businesses in OTR.

"Christian has a lot to offer the community and Coffia is a welcome addition, serving as a melting pot where folks with different cultural roots can come together over a fantastic cup of coffee, or a delicious pastry or baked good," Gunnels said.

After Saturday's soft opening, Coffia will be open seven days a week.

Here are Coffia's hours:



Sunday — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday-Wednesday — 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday — 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

