New taco, margarita restaurant coming to Over-the-Rhine's Ziegler Park

CINCINNATI — Calling all taco and margarita lovers — there's a new bar and restaurant in Over-the-Rhine made just for you.

Yoli's Pool House is set to open Thursday on Woodward Street in Ziegler Park. The restaurant will be hosting a grand opening from 4-11 p.m.

The new restaurant is a perfect go-to for those heading to Ziegler Pool, shopping along Main Street's entertainment district or those looking for a bite to eat and a drink to sip on.

"We love that it's across the street from the pool and in the park, yet still seems part of Main Street," said part-owner Garth Lieb.

The restaurant features a 15-seat horseshoe bar as well as table seating inside. For nice days, there's also two outdoor patios — one with dining tables and another with shuffleboard and other outdoor activities.

Provided by 3CDC

The bar itself is a splash of color with design from The Drawing Department, which also helmed the design for Ghost Baby, Revel, Sotto, Boca and other downtown spaces.

Provided by 3CDC

The restaurant will be focusing on customizable tacos, burritos and salads with rotating protein options, Lieb said. During pool season, Yoli's will open early, serving coffee, breakfast burritos and other grab-and-go items.

"We'll have some permanent menu items, based on fan favorites, and grab-and-go options to make it convenient for those who want to head to the park or pool," he said.

In terms of drinks, guests can expect margaritas and other cocktails, as well as a limited, but curated offerings of beer and wine.

Yoli's is owned by OTR industry veterans Lieb and Tom Stephen, who first opened Liberty's Bar and Bottle on Main Street in 2014.

The duo also own Main Street's The Pony, and they will be opening an oyster restaurant in the vacant building that once held PearlStar, an oyster spot that abruptly closed in February 2023. There is currently no opening date for the unnamed oyster restaurant.

With the opening on Yoli's, the owner/operator duo of Lieb and Stephen is also becoming a trio with the addition of Adri DeFisher. DeFisher was the duo's first hire at Liberty's and will run Yoli's cocktail program.

"We're excited to bring another top-quality casual drinking and dining option to the Main Street entertainment district — an area we've come to know and love since we opened Liberty's in 2014," Lieb said.

The opening of Yoli's also comes after Ziegler Park underwent a massive expansion that expanded the park onto Woodward and Yukon Streets. Lindzie Gunnels with 3CDC said Yoli's is an ideal concept for the location.

"We believe Yoli's is going to add to the energy and excitement in this area and will be a great amenity for visitors to Ziegler Park and Pool, as well as those spending time on Main Street," Gunnels said.

After Thursday's grand opening, the bar and restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., as well as Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight.

READ MORE:

Bee's Barbecue to open second location in former Pontiac spot in Over-the-Rhine

Over-the-Rhine's Queen City Radio to open new bar in College Hill

Thunderdome group to open restaurant in former Royce spot by Fountain Square