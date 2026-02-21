Police: Body recovered in Campbell County creek after iPhone crash alert prompts search

MELBOURNE, Ky. — A body was recovered Saturday morning in Campbell County after an iPhone crash alert prompted a search Friday, the Campbell County Police Department said.

Police said a multi-agency response was initially dispatched around 8 p.m. Friday after an iPhone alert indicated a possible crash in Melbourne in the area of Nienaber Lane near the Ohio River. Crews searched the area extensively overnight, including the use of sonar by the Boone County Water Rescue Team.

Officials were preparing to extend the search Saturday morning when they were notified around 9 a.m. that a vehicle and a missing person had been located in the overturned vehicle in the shallow section of Lloyd Creek, which is a significant distance from the original alert location.

The Campbell County Coroner responded to the scene, but they have not released the identity of the person found.

The Campbell County Police Department was assisted by Campbell County Fire/Rescue, Campbell County Office of Emergency Management, Central Campbell Fire Department, Melbourne Fire Department, Boone County Water Rescue, Cincinnati Fire Department and the Anderson Township Fire Department.